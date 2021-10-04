Portsmouth police shut Southsea road after ‘fighting’ and ‘man stabbed in the chest’

Access to several houses and vehicles in Telephone Road has been closed off today after what neighbours have said was a ‘fight’ in the early hours of the morning.

A police officer is standing guard outside a mid-terrace home at the centre of the cordon.

Nearby resident Jarvis Sorae, 47, said he saw a man on the ground ‘stabbed right in the chest’ with ambulance crews working on him.

Police have closed a Southsea road this morning. Picture: Ben Fishwick

Mr Sorae was coming home from a night out after midnight when he saw the man outside on the pavement.

He said: ‘I think they were trying to resuscitate him. It was just after midnight.

‘(There were) police, paramedics. I don’t really know how the incident happened.

‘I just turned back and saw him on the floor and they’re trying to resuscitate him. It was strange.’

He added: ‘He was breathing before they took him to the ambulance. I think he was stabbed right in the chest.’

One man, who did not want to be identified, said: ‘'I heard a really bad sound.

‘I was really concerned. I heard just noises.’

The man said it sounded as if a fight was taking place.

A woman, who did not want to be named, said: ‘I just heard shouting at about 3am but the police were already there.’

George Carpenter, 75, said he first saw the cordon when his wife went to work at 6.50am.

He said: ‘The first I knew about it was when my wife went to work this morning.

‘Of course it was all taped off. I don’t know what’s happened.

‘Normally it’s pretty quiet, it’s usually pretty quiet.

‘It must be pretty serious if they’ve taped the road off.’

Hampshire police have been contacted for further details.

