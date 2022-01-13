Hampshire weather: Fog warning issued with visibility below '100m in places' and risk of travel disruption

A WARNING for fog has been issued for large parts of Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:59 pm

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for the majority of the county – but not for Portsmouth and the surrounding towns.

It comes into force at 5pm today and remains in place until 11am tomorrow.

Commuters are being warned that there is potential for travel disruptions due to the fog.

Fog. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

On its website the Met Office says: ‘Fog patches will form during the evening and then become more widespread overnight - perhaps leading to some travel disruption.

‘Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible. There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

‘Fog patches will reform during Thursday afternoon, particularly in river valleys and near lakes, and may become locally dense during the evening with visibility below 100 m in places.

‘Fog is expected to become more widespread overnight and after dawn on Friday morning with further dense patches, before slowly clearing.

‘However, a few patches may persist into the afternoon.’

