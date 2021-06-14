It is going to be very hot today. Picture: Sarah Standing (250620-5015)

Temperatures will be in the high 20s again today, following the warm weather seen over the weekend.

In Portsmouth the mercury will hit 26C, while highs of 27C are predicted in other parts of the area.

But when will exactly will it be the hottest?

We have pulled together the latest forecast.

Here is what you need to know:

Portsmouth

The city will see highs of 26C between 4pm and 6pm today.

Here is the full forecast:

- 9am – 19C – sunny

- 10am – 20C – sunny

- 11am – 22C – sunny

- Noon – 23C – sunny

- 1pm – 25C – sunny

- 2pm – 24C – sunny intervals

- 3pm – 25C – sunny

- 4pm – 26C – sunny

- 5pm – 26C – sunny

- 6pm – 26C – sunny intervals

- 7pm – 25C – sunny intervals

- 8pm – 24C – sunny

- 9pm – 22C – sunny intervals

- 10pm – 21C – partly cloudy

- 11pm – 20C – partly cloudy

Gosport

In Gosport it will be hottest between 2pm and 4pm, with highs of 26C

- 9am – 21C – sunny

- 10am – 22C – sunny

- 11am – 24C – sunny

- Noon – 24C – sunny

- 1pm – 25C – sunny intervals

- 2pm – 26C – sunny intervals

- 3pm – 26C – sunny

- 4pm – 26C – sunny

- 5pm – 25C – sunny

- 6pm – 24C – sunny

- 7pm – 23C – sunny intervals

- 8pm – 23C – sunny intervals

- 9pm – 22C – sunny intervals

- 10pm – 21C – partly cloudy

- 11pm – 20C – partly cloudy

Fareham

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 26C between 1pm and 3pm, then after a dip will rise to 26C again between 5pm and 6pm.

- 9am – 19C – sunny

- 10am – 21C – sunny

- 11am – 23C – sunny

- Noon – 24C – sunny

- 1pm – 26C – sunny intervals

- 2pm – 26C – sunny intervals

- 3pm – 26C – cloudy

- 4pm – 25C – sunny intervals

- 5pm – 26C – sunny

- 6pm – 26C – sunny intervals

- 7pm – 25C – sunny

- 8pm – 23C – sunny

- 9pm – 22C – cloudy

- 10pm – 20C – cloudy

- 11pm – 20C – cloudy

Havant

It will be hottest in Havant between 5pm and 7pm, according to Met Office forecast.

- 9am – 19C – sunny

- 10am – 21C – sunny

- 11am – 23C – sunny

- Noon – 24C – sunny

- 1pm – 25C – sunny intervals

- 2pm – 25C – sunny intervals

- 3pm – 24C – sunny intervals

- 4pm – 25C – sunny intervals

- 5pm – 26C – sunny

- 6pm – 26C – sunny intervals

- 7pm – 25C – sunny

- 8pm – 23C – sunny

- 9pm – 22C – sunny intervals

- 10pm – 21C – partly cloudy

- 11pm – 20C – partly cloudy

Waterlooville

Temperatures will reach 27C between 3pm and 6pm.

- 9am – 19C – sunny

- 10am – 21C – sunny

- 11am – 23C – sunny

- Noon – 24C – sunny

- 1pm – 25C – sunny intervals

- 2pm – 26C – sunny

- 3pm – 27C – sunny intervals

- 4pm – 27C – sunny

- 5pm – 27C – sunny

- 6pm – 26C – sunny intervals

- 7pm – 25C – sunny

- 8pm – 23C – sunny

- 9pm – 22C – cloudy

- 10pm – 20C – cloudy

- 11pm – 19C – cloudy

