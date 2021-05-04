LiveHampshire weather: Latest traffic, travel and weather updates as strong winds continues across the Portsmouth area

A weather warning remains in place across the Portsmouth area this morning.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 7:18 am

The Met Office’s alert for strong winds is in force until 9am.

The warning covers Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island, Fareham and Waterlooville.

On its website the Met Office said: ‘A spell of disruptive winds is likely from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

High Street, Old Portsmouth during Storm Ciara. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (090220-41)

‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

‘Damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too.

‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Follow all the latest weather and travel updates in our live blog below, which we will be updating throughout the morning.

Latest weather and travel updates in Portsmouth

Last updated: Tuesday, 04 May, 2021, 08:39

  • Yellow weather warning in place
  • ‘Disruption’ expected from the gales
Tuesday, 04 May, 2021, 08:39

More delays - this time on A32

Tuesday, 04 May, 2021, 08:02

Delays growing on M27

Tuesday, 04 May, 2021, 07:42

Delays on the M27

Tuesday, 04 May, 2021, 07:35

Latest forecast for Portsmouth

7am - Cloudy - 37ph gusts

8am - Sunny spells - 35mph gusts

9am - Sunny spells - 36mph gusts

10am - Cloudy - 37mph gusts

11am - Sunny spells - 36mph gusts

Noon - Sunny spells - 36mph gusts

1pm - Sunny - 38mph gusts

2pm - Sunny - 37mph gusts

3pm - Sunny spells - 37mph gusts

Tuesday, 04 May, 2021, 07:28

Hovertravel services disrupted due to the wind

Tuesday, 04 May, 2021, 07:27

Windy start to the day

Tuesday, 04 May, 2021, 07:09

Weather warning in place until 9am

The Met Office issued a weather warning from noon on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.

Winds were expected to reach speeds of 50mph overnight.

Tuesday, 04 May, 2021, 07:08

Welcome to our live blog

You can follow all our updates throughout the morning.

