The Met Office’s alert for strong winds is in force until 9am.

The warning covers Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island, Fareham and Waterlooville.

On its website the Met Office said: ‘A spell of disruptive winds is likely from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

High Street, Old Portsmouth during Storm Ciara. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (090220-41)

‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

‘Damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too.

‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Follow all the latest weather and travel updates in our live blog below, which we will be updating throughout the morning.