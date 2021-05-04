LiveHampshire weather: Latest traffic, travel and weather updates as strong winds continues across the Portsmouth area
A weather warning remains in place across the Portsmouth area this morning.
The Met Office’s alert for strong winds is in force until 9am.
The warning covers Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island, Fareham and Waterlooville.
On its website the Met Office said: ‘A spell of disruptive winds is likely from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.
‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.
‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
‘Damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too.
‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
Follow all the latest weather and travel updates in our live blog below, which we will be updating throughout the morning.
Latest forecast for Portsmouth
7am - Cloudy - 37ph gusts
8am - Sunny spells - 35mph gusts
9am - Sunny spells - 36mph gusts
10am - Cloudy - 37mph gusts
11am - Sunny spells - 36mph gusts
Noon - Sunny spells - 36mph gusts
1pm - Sunny - 38mph gusts
2pm - Sunny - 37mph gusts
3pm - Sunny spells - 37mph gusts
