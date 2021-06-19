There was heavy rain up and down the county on Friday, including in Portsmouth.

But some areas were more affected than others.

High Street, Old Portsmouth. Storm Ciara. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (090220-41)

The village of Otterbourne saw 67mm of rainfall from 11pm Thursday to 5pm Friday.

Meanwhile southern Farnborough had rainfall between 65mm and 57mm, the Met Office has said.

The Met Office said temperatures have dropped across the UK following sweltering weather earlier this week, and torrential downpours that could cause flooding are expected in some southern areas.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: ‘In the South East, there will be rain every day for the next few days, and some places could see up to 80mm (3.2in) on Friday.

‘The heaviest rain will be in places from Hampshire up to Yorkshire, where we are quite likely to see intense rainfall which will clear away tonight.’

He added that Saturday has the ‘potential to be drier’ in the South but the deluge is set to return on Sunday and last into next week.

Sunday meanwhile could be ‘unsettled’ across the South, with spells of heavy and thundery rain in England.

