It will be in place from 1pm and 9pm tomorrow.

The forecaster has warned that the adverse weather could cause disruption to regular life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderstorms are forecast for much of Hampshire. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

A statement said: ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring disruption during Wednesday afternoon.

‘Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

‘Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

‘There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.’

The Met Office warns thunderstorms could cause road closures and disruptions to public transport.

The warning covers parts of northern Hampshire, the south east of England, and London.

Some areas will see heavy rain, while others will see scattered showers, according to The Met Office.

The statement added: ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across central, southern and eastern parts of England on Wednesday afternoon.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth paddleboarders capture video showing large pod of dolphins leaping close to excited visitors on Southsea beach

‘Whilst most places will see only small amounts of rain there is a chance of some isolated heavy downpours and lightning.

‘Where these occur a few sites could see 20-30 mm in an hour and 50 mm in 3 hours.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.