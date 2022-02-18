Storm Eunice: Hayling Island to be cut off for three hours as Langstone Bridge closes
Hayling Island will be cut off by Storm Eunice as Langstone Bridge is set to close for three hours.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:30 pm
Havant Borough Council has just issued a statement, saying: ‘Langstone Bridge expected to close imminently. It is expected to stay closed for around three hours.’
The A3023 is the only road on and off the island.
