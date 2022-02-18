Storm Eunice: Hayling Island to be cut off for three hours as Langstone Bridge closes

Hayling Island will be cut off by Storm Eunice as Langstone Bridge is set to close for three hours.

By Tom Morton
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:30 pm

Havant Borough Council has just issued a statement, saying: ‘Langstone Bridge expected to close imminently. It is expected to stay closed for around three hours.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The A3023 is the only road on and off the island.

Read More

Read More
Storm Eunice: Live updates as storm begins to leave mark on Portsmouth with Met ...
Strong waves at Southsea seafront during Storm Eunice - and now Langstone Bridge is being closed by Havant Borough Council Picture: Alex Shute
Hayling IslandStorm EuniceHavant Borough Council