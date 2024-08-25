Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A heat warning has been issued amid raising temperatures which are expected to hit Hampshire this week.

The UK Health Security Agency and Met Office has issued the Yellow Heat-Health alert which will be in place from 1am on Wednesday, August 28 to 9am on Thursday, August 29. Temperatures in Portsmouth are expected to hit 24 degrees with temperatures further inland expected to be higher.

According to the Met Office the warning means: “Minor impacts are probable across the health and social care sector, including: increased use of healthcare services by the vulnerable population; increase in risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals and increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm. But these are not expected.”