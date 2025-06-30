Amber heat health warning remains in place in Hampshire with temperatures set to top 30 degrees tomorrow
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office have warned of potential threats to life, particularly for those aged 65 and over as well as vulnerable people. The amber warning covers the south east, including Hampshire and has been extended.
The amber alert remains in place until 9am on Wednesday, July 2, with highs of 30 degrees forecasted in coastal areas of Hampshire such as Portsmouth, and 32 degrees further inland.
The health agency said: “Significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures.”
Those impacts include:
- a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups
- likely increased demand on all health and social care services
- internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment
- the heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services
- indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings
- issues managing medicines
- staffing issues due to external factors (for example, affecting transport)
- increased demand for power exceeding capacity
- other sectors starting to observe impacts (for example, travel delays)
Further details on the heat health alert can be found on the UKHSA website.
For an up to date weather forecast visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.