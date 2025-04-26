Heatwave in Portsmouth? Soaring temperatures through the week expected
Soaring temperatures will hit Portsmouth next week with reports of a ‘mini heatwave’ hitting the UK.
Sunshine is set to return to the city tomorrow (Sunday, April 27) with temperatures rising to 18 degrees, according to the Met Office. This will be followed by rising temperatures during the week reaching 24 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday in both coastal and inland areas.
The sunshine is then expected to continue into next weekend.
