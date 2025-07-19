Heavy rain and thunderstorms causing a “danger to life” have been forecast after an amber weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

Weather warning in place | Met Office

The warning, which includes Portsmouth, has been in place since 4am and lasts until 11am. The worst of the weather is predicted around 10am with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain before there is a 40 per cent chance at 11am.

Sun and cloudy conditions look set after that though which could spell good news for the international SailGP event this weekend in Southsea.

The Met Office said of the amber warning: “Torrential rain, with thunderstorms in places, could lead to some significant surface water flooding during Saturday morning.”

A yellow weather warning has also been issued until 9pm this evening, of which the Met Office said: “Heavy rain, with some thunderstorms, may lead to disruption in places on Friday night and through much of Saturday.”