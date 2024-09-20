Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the south east for thunderstorms.

The Met Office said: “A few thundery showers may be present across southern and south east England early on Friday, but from the middle of the day they are expected to develop more widely within the warning area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain. | Met Office

“Whilst some places will remain dry, where thundery showers do occur, they will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, potentially some large hail, as well as brief spells of heavy rain. 15-25 mm of rain fall may fall within an hour, with a very small chance of 30-40 mm falling in 3 hours; the latter most likely across southwest England. Showers will tend to ease and fade during Friday evening.”

Hour by hour Portsmouth weather:

10am - cloudy - 18C - 40 per cent chance of rain

11am - heavy rain - 19C - 70 per cent chance of rain

12pm - rain - 19C - 60 per cent chance of rain

1pm - cloudy - 20C - 50 per cent chance of rain

2pm - rain - 21C - 60 per cent chance of rain

3pm - rain - 21C - 60 per cent chance of rain

4pm - sunny - 20C - 50 per cent chance of rain