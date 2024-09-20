Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to batter south east - hour by hour forecast

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 08:26 BST
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the south east for thunderstorms.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for today (Friday, September 20) between 12noon and 8pm.

The Met Office said: “A few thundery showers may be present across southern and south east England early on Friday, but from the middle of the day they are expected to develop more widely within the warning area.

There has been a yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain. | Met Office

“Whilst some places will remain dry, where thundery showers do occur, they will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, potentially some large hail, as well as brief spells of heavy rain. 15-25 mm of rain fall may fall within an hour, with a very small chance of 30-40 mm falling in 3 hours; the latter most likely across southwest England. Showers will tend to ease and fade during Friday evening.” 

Hour by hour Portsmouth weather:

10am - cloudy - 18C - 40 per cent chance of rain

11am - heavy rain - 19C - 70 per cent chance of rain

12pm - rain - 19C - 60 per cent chance of rain

1pm - cloudy - 20C - 50 per cent chance of rain

2pm - rain - 21C - 60 per cent chance of rain

3pm - rain - 21C - 60 per cent chance of rain

4pm - sunny - 20C - 50 per cent chance of rain

5pm - sunny with clouds - 20C - 30 per cent chance of rain

For more information about the weather warnings and the Met Office, click here.

