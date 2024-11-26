Heavy rain to batter city as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
Heavy rain is set to batter the city as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.
The yellow weather warning will affect the south coast between 10pm today (November 26) and 12 noon tomorrow (November 27).
The Met Office said: “Spells of rain, heavy in places, likely to lead to some disruption on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
“Early coastal showers clearing away east to leave a mostly fine and dry day, with good spells of sunshine with light winds.”
