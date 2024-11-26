Heavy rain to batter city as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 11:33 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 11:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Heavy rain is set to batter the city as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

The yellow weather warning will affect the south coast between 10pm today (November 26) and 12 noon tomorrow (November 27).

The Met Office said: “Spells of rain, heavy in places, likely to lead to some disruption on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

“Early coastal showers clearing away east to leave a mostly fine and dry day, with good spells of sunshine with light winds.”

For more information about the Met Office weather warning, click here.

Related topics:PortsmouthHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice