“Scattered showers” are expected throughout today as the Met Office has issued a new weather warnings - with a chance of hail and thunder forecast.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering Portsmouth - following another yesterday - from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday, May 22. The forecaster reports that “cattered showers and thunderstorms may lead to some disruption.”

A statement from the forecaster said: “While many places will remain dry, scattered showers are expected through Wednesday. Where these develop they are likely to be heavy at times, with a risk of hail and thunder. A few places may see 10-20mm in 1hr and perhaps 30-40mm in 2-3 hours. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”