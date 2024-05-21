Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to batter Portsmouth and much of the the UK - here are all the details.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering Portsmouth, with “slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms, perhaps with hail and lightning” set to dominate this afternoon (May 21). The forecaster reports that sudden flooding could affect journeys by road and rail and that power cuts are possible due to lightning strikes and strong winds.

Read More Bank holiday weather: BBC and Met Office Portsmouth forecast for weekend ahead of May half term holiday

A statement from the Met Office said: “Whilst some places may remain mostly dry, areas of heavy rain and some thunderstorms are expected to develop from around mid-morning. In the south of this warning area, the focus is likely to be slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms, perhaps with hail and lightning, which should gradually ease away later on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, further north in the warning area, early showers are likely to merge into more general rain, this heavy and thundery at times, and will persist onwards into Wednesday (which is covered by a separate warning). Across the warning area, 20-30mm in 1 hour or less is possible (but perhaps most likely to the south of London), with a few places perhaps receiving 40-50mm in 2-3 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderstorms forecast