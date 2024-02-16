A yellow alert for persistent and ferocious showers will be in place over the city and Hampshire from 3pm tomorrow and 6pm on Sunday. The forecaster said: "Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday", adding that disruption is likely.

"An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from west to east across the warning area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground," The Met Office added. "Rain will clear western areas early Sunday, whilst rate of clearance from east and southeast England is open to some uncertainty, but all areas should become dry by evening." The forecaster said public transport services - including buses and trains - are likely to be affected with longer journey times. They added that spray on the roads may cause problems for motorists, with flooding of a few homes and business being "likely". Power cuts are also possible, they said.