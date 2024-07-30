Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow heat-health warning has been issued for today (Tuesday, July 30) with residents urged to take care ahead of vastly changeable weather for the rest of the week.

Pictured: People enjoying the sunshine on the beach

The warning covering the South East, including Hampshire, from the UKHSA and The Met Office comes with summer temperatures expected to hit around 27 degrees and many people expected to head to the coastline today to make the most of the weather. However, the warning means some older people, and those with long-term health conditions and young children may need help keeping cool.