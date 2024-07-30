High temperatures as Met Office issues a Yellow heat-health warning for Portsmouth and Hampshire
The warning covering the South East, including Hampshire, from the UKHSA and The Met Office comes with summer temperatures expected to hit around 27 degrees and many people expected to head to the coastline today to make the most of the weather. However, the warning means some older people, and those with long-term health conditions and young children may need help keeping cool.
The heat-health warning comes ahead of another yellow weather warning with heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday. The Met Office has warned that this may lead to some disruption with flooding and power cuts a possibility.
