High winds are expected to batter the Portsmouth and Hampshire areas, with a yellow weather warning in place.

Rain is expected from midday tomorrow (Sunday, September 14), the Met Office has said, with high winds expected later in the day prompting the weather warning.

This yellow weather warning will be in place from 8pm on September 14 until 6pm on Monday, September 15.

Weather warning September 14 | Met Office

The Met Office said: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some local events have already been cancelled as a result of the warning, including Taste of Wickham and the Havant Fayre.