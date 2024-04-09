Gosport, Old Portsmouth, Hayling Island, Langstone and surrounding areas have been seriously impacted by the levels of flooding over night.There are currently 30 flood warnings in place including Gosport and Fareham and it is expected that strong winds will continue until this afternoon. Gosport Drones has captured some intense images of the flooding in Gosport featuring Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay.