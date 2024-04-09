In Pictures: Shocking footage captures terrible flooding in Gosport following weather warnings

Footage has captured the shocking amount of flooding that has impacted Gosport following weather warnings.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:39 BST

Gosport, Old Portsmouth, Hayling Island, Langstone and surrounding areas have been seriously impacted by the levels of flooding over night.There are currently 30 flood warnings in place including Gosport and Fareham and it is expected that strong winds will continue until this afternoon. Gosport Drones has captured some intense images of the flooding in Gosport featuring Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay.

Here are 14 pictures of the flooding in Gosport:

Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones

1. Gosport Flooding

Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones Photo: Gosport Drones

Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones

2. Gosport Flooding

Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones Photo: Gosport Drones

Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones

3. Gosport Flooding

Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones Photo: Gosport Drones

Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones

4. Gosport Flooding

Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones Photo: Gosport Drones

Related topics:GosportLangstoneHayling IslandOld PortsmouthFareham