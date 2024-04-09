Here are 14 pictures of the flooding in Gosport:
1. Gosport Flooding
Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones Photo: Gosport Drones
2. Gosport Flooding
Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones Photo: Gosport Drones
3. Gosport Flooding
Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones Photo: Gosport Drones
4. Gosport Flooding
Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones Photo: Gosport Drones