Flood Warnings: Environment Agency issue 30 flood warnings in Hampshire including Fareham and Gosport
Portsmouth and its surrounding areas have been hit with the horrible weather which has caused a number of floodings. According to the government’s flood alert service, it is likely that this morning’s tide was the “highest ever recorded” off the coast of Portsmouth. The Environment Agency has issued 30 flood warnings where flooding is highly likely as well as 47 flood alerts meaning that flooding is possible for the Hampshire area.
The flood warnings are:
Beaulieu
Bosham and West Itchenor
Calshot, Hythe, Marchwood, Eling and Redbridge
Christchurch Harbour Side
Cowes, East Cowes, and Newport
Fareham
Ferry Point, The Kench, Sinah Warren and Stoke, West Hayling
Freshwater Bay, Isle of Wight
Gosport
Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley
Groundwater flooding for the Till
Groundwater flooding for the Wylye Valley
Groundwater flooding for the Wylye Valley at Wilton
Groundwater flooding in the Bourne Valley from North Tidworth to the A303
Groundwater flooding in the Bourne Valley - The Winterbournes
Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Damerham and Martin
Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Rockbourne
Gurnard
Hamble estuary
Langstone and Emsworth
Mansbridge and Woodmill on the River Itchen
North and East Hayling at Northney, Tye and Selsmore
Old Portsmouth
Poole Harbour at West Quay and Lower Hamworthy Quay
Portchester
Sidlesham
South Hayling and South Eastoke seafront
South Hayling at Sinah Common, Westfield, Sea View and Mengham
Wootton
Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
Flooding is possible in these areas:
Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes
Beaulieu estuary
Bourne Rivulet
Christchurch Harbour
Coastal areas of Medmerry
Dorset coast at Poole Harbour
East coast of Dorset
Groundwater flooding in Bishops Sutton
Groundwater flooding in Bramdean and Cheriton
Groundwater flooding in Deane and Ashe in North Hampshire
Groundwater flooding in Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle
Groundwater flooding in Hambledon
Groundwater flooding in Hursley
Groundwater flooding in Kings Somborne and Little Somborne
Groundwater flooding in Littleton, Headbourne, Kings and Martyr Worthy, Easton and Chilland
Groundwater flooding in Pitton, West Tytherley, Nether Wallop and Broughton
Groundwater flooding in the Alton area
Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford
Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area
Groundwater flooding in the Crondall area
Groundwater flooding in the Meon Valley from East Meon to Soberton
Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area
Groundwater flooding in the Sherborne St John area
Groundwater flooding in Twyford and Hensting
Groundwater flooding in upper River Ems Valley
Groundwater flooding in Vernham Dean, Upton and the Bourne Valley
Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover
Groundwater flooding in West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove
Hayling Island
Isle of Wight coast
Langstone to Emsworth Harbour
Lower Avon and tributaries
Mansbridge and Riverside Park
Mid Bristol Avon area
Middle Avon and tributaries
Milford on Sea to Lymington
Portsmouth
Port Solent to Brockhampton
River Bourne and tributaries
River Ebble and tributaries
River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury
River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading
River Whitewater and River HartUpdated 8:42am on 9 April 2024
River Wylye and tributaries
Selsey Bill to Elmer
Southampton Water and Hamble
Thorney Island to Bracklesham
