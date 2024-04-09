Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth and its surrounding areas have been hit with the horrible weather which has caused a number of floodings. According to the government’s flood alert service, it is likely that this morning’s tide was the “highest ever recorded” off the coast of Portsmouth. The Environment Agency has issued 30 flood warnings where flooding is highly likely as well as 47 flood alerts meaning that flooding is possible for the Hampshire area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flood warnings are:

Beaulieu

Bosham and West Itchenor

Calshot, Hythe, Marchwood, Eling and Redbridge

Christchurch Harbour Side

Cowes, East Cowes, and Newport

Fareham

Ferry Point, The Kench, Sinah Warren and Stoke, West Hayling

Freshwater Bay, Isle of Wight

Gosport

Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley

Groundwater flooding for the Till

Groundwater flooding for the Wylye Valley

Groundwater flooding for the Wylye Valley at Wilton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groundwater flooding in the Bourne Valley from North Tidworth to the A303

Groundwater flooding in the Bourne Valley - The Winterbournes

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Damerham and Martin

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire - Rockbourne

Gurnard

Hamble estuary

Langstone and Emsworth

Mansbridge and Woodmill on the River Itchen

North and East Hayling at Northney, Tye and Selsmore

Old Portsmouth

Poole Harbour at West Quay and Lower Hamworthy Quay

Portchester

Sidlesham

South Hayling and South Eastoke seafront

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Hayling at Sinah Common, Westfield, Sea View and Mengham

Wootton

Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

Flooding is possible in these areas:

Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes

Beaulieu estuary

Bourne Rivulet

Christchurch Harbour

Coastal areas of Medmerry

Dorset coast at Poole Harbour

East coast of Dorset

Groundwater flooding in Bishops Sutton

Groundwater flooding in Bramdean and Cheriton

Groundwater flooding in Deane and Ashe in North Hampshire

Groundwater flooding in Finchdean, Dean Lane End and Rowlands Castle

Groundwater flooding in Hambledon

Groundwater flooding in Hursley

Groundwater flooding in Kings Somborne and Little Somborne

Groundwater flooding in Littleton, Headbourne, Kings and Martyr Worthy, Easton and Chilland

Groundwater flooding in Pitton, West Tytherley, Nether Wallop and Broughton

Groundwater flooding in the Alton area

Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area

Groundwater flooding in the Crondall area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groundwater flooding in the Meon Valley from East Meon to Soberton

Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area

Groundwater flooding in the Sherborne St John area

Groundwater flooding in Twyford and Hensting

Groundwater flooding in upper River Ems Valley

Groundwater flooding in Vernham Dean, Upton and the Bourne Valley

Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover

Groundwater flooding in West Dean, Singleton, Charlton, East Dean and Chilgrove

Hayling Island

Isle of Wight coast

Langstone to Emsworth Harbour

Lower Avon and tributaries

Mansbridge and Riverside Park

Mid Bristol Avon area

Middle Avon and tributaries

Milford on Sea to Lymington

Portsmouth

Port Solent to Brockhampton

River Bourne and tributaries

River Ebble and tributaries

River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury

River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River Whitewater and River HartUpdated 8:42am on 9 April 2024

River Wylye and tributaries

Selsey Bill to Elmer

Southampton Water and Hamble