Indian summer in pipeline as warm sunshine and temperatures set to soar to 25C across Portsmouth and Hampshire
Unsettled weather this week will be replaced by an increase in temperatures and plenty of sunshine over the following seven days - with highs potentially rising up to 25C.
The late summer revival begins on Friday with a sunny day predicted and temperatures of up to 18C. Saturday will be another sunny day with a slight increase in the temperature, with a high of 19C. Sunday is sunny with a high of 21C, though turning cloudy in the evening.
By Tuesday the temperature will hit a maximum of 25C with a day of sunny intervals - with Wednesday also hitting the same high on another largely sunny day.
