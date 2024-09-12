An Indian summer is in the pipeline as warm sunshine is predicted across Portsmouth and Hampshire over the next week, the Met Office has said.

Southsea Beach. Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-2737)

Unsettled weather this week will be replaced by an increase in temperatures and plenty of sunshine over the following seven days - with highs potentially rising up to 25C.

The late summer revival begins on Friday with a sunny day predicted and temperatures of up to 18C. Saturday will be another sunny day with a slight increase in the temperature, with a high of 19C. Sunday is sunny with a high of 21C, though turning cloudy in the evening.

By Tuesday the temperature will hit a maximum of 25C with a day of sunny intervals - with Wednesday also hitting the same high on another largely sunny day.