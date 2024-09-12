Indian summer in pipeline as warm sunshine and temperatures set to soar to 25C across Portsmouth and Hampshire

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 16:04 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 15:42 BST
An Indian summer is in the pipeline as warm sunshine is predicted across Portsmouth and Hampshire over the next week, the Met Office has said.

Southsea Beach. Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-2737)placeholder image
Southsea Beach. Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-2737)

Unsettled weather this week will be replaced by an increase in temperatures and plenty of sunshine over the following seven days - with highs potentially rising up to 25C.

The late summer revival begins on Friday with a sunny day predicted and temperatures of up to 18C. Saturday will be another sunny day with a slight increase in the temperature, with a high of 19C. Sunday is sunny with a high of 21C, though turning cloudy in the evening.

By Tuesday the temperature will hit a maximum of 25C with a day of sunny intervals - with Wednesday also hitting the same high on another largely sunny day. 

Related topics:PortsmouthHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice