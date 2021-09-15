The Isle of Wight Festival. (Pic: Getty Images)

The popular event was originally supposed to take place in June 2020, but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was then due to be held earlier in the summer this year, before being pushed back to September.

The festival will finally kick off tomorrow and will run until Sunday night.

If you are planning on heading across the Solent to the Isle of Wight this weekend, you might be wondering what to expect from the weather and if rainy conditions are on the cards.

The Met Office is mainly forecasting sunny intervals with a mixture of cloudy conditions over the coming days.

Here is what to expect:

Thursday

The forecaster is predicting it will be ‘Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning’ and there will be highs of 21C and lows of 14C.

Friday

For Friday, the Met Office is predicting ‘Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon’ and there will be highs of 19C and lows of 14C.

Saturday

The Met Office is forecasting that it will be ‘Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime’ however there could be a chance of rain spells in the early hours as well. There will be highs of 19C and lows of 13C.

Sunday

For the final day of the Isle of Wight Festival, the Met Office is predicting ‘Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.’ Rain is currently being forecast between 1pm and 10pm. There will be highs of 18C and lows of 12C.

