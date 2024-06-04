'Isolated showers' on anticipated D-Day 80 anniversary event which is welcoming veterans, King and Queen
Thousands of people are getting ready to attend the D-Day 80 events taking place on Southsea Common tomorrow (June 5). Portsmouth is at the heart of the UK’s commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place - one in the daytime and one in the evening.
The daytime event will feature famous faces, feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans as well as musical performances by a military orchestra. There will also be a flypast from the Red Arrows. The evening event will feature live music performances and moving testimony from those who were there and will include a stunning lightshow.
The Met Office has confirmed that the weather throughout the day may be unpredictable with ‘isolated’, ‘light’ showers possible. The Met Office says: “Sunny spells but the chance of isolated and mainly light showers. Winds freshening through the afternoon, particularly on the coast. Maximum temperature 19 °C.”
