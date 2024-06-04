Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the city prepares for the D-Day 80 anniversary events, the Met Office has confirmed that the weather could be unpredictable.

Thousands of people are getting ready to attend the D-Day 80 events taking place on Southsea Common tomorrow (June 5). Portsmouth is at the heart of the UK’s commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place - one in the daytime and one in the evening.

The daytime event will feature famous faces, feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans as well as musical performances by a military orchestra. There will also be a flypast from the Red Arrows. The evening event will feature live music performances and moving testimony from those who were there and will include a stunning lightshow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...