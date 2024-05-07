Met Office confirms sunny spells over next two weeks as temperatures get warmer
The bank holiday weekend was mainly sunny, with Monday letting the weather down with some showers in the south - and the weather is looking good for the next couple of weeks.
Today (May 7), there is some possibility of showers this afternoon, but it will predominantly be sunny with maximum temperatures of 21 degrees. There will be fog and mist over the next few early mornings but sunshine will leave the rest of the day glowing. The Met Office says: “A good deal of fine and dry weather, with variable cloud and sunny spells throughout. Some mist and fog patches each morning. Warm away from the coast.
The Met Office said that next week will ‘probably remain fine for many, with some spells of sunshine for most and it will continue to feel warm, especially in parts of the south and east where temperatures are likely to remain in the mid-20's.’
