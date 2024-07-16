Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer is not due to officially start for a couple of weeks due to the substantial rain and unsettled weather, the Met Office confirms.

Today (July 16), there will be sporadic rain which has continued from the showers overnight. This should start to clear up by the afternoon but there is still the possibility for some showers. The weather will be dry tomorrow with patchy clouds and there will be scattered showers and sunshine over the next few days and into the weekend.

For the week starting July 20, the Met Office said: “Early in this period, low pressure is likely to exist to the northwest or north of the UK, allowing areas of cloud and rain to spread across the UK from the west, though some more settled interludes are also likely, especially in the southeast. Breezy at times, with temperatures mainly near or below normal. Remaining changeable thereafter as weather systems to move across the country from the west, with northern and western areas typically wettest and a greater chance of dry conditions prevailing in the southeast.”

For the week commencing July 30, the Met Office added: “Through this period, there remains a slightly increased chance of more settled spells of weather developing at times, particularly in the south, and the likelihood of this has been gradually increasing over the past few days. However, there is still a substantial chance of other outcomes too, with more changeable periods also likely. Overall drier than average conditions are more likely than wetter than average.”