A yellow warning for "hazardous" wind has is in place today covering much of the southern coast of England. According to the forecaster, unsettled weather will continue on Good Friday, with low pressure continuing to feed showers and longer spells of rain across the UK, although drier spells will develop later in the day from the east. However, a brighter outlook has been given for the big day itself.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

Despite dramatic conditions towards the end of this week, this weekend will be "generally drier" in the region. A statement from the Met Office website for the South East said: "Becoming generally drier this weekend with sunny spells although the occasional shower remains likely. Temperatures near average but feeling cooler along the coast with a fresh easterly breeze developing."

Saturday sees a continuation of this showery theme in southern and western areas. Easter Sunday itself looks to be the best day of the week; however, conditions will return to more unsettled from the south later Sunday and into Monday. This will bring a widely unsettled day, at least across southern areas, for Easter Monday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas. However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas, especially on Sunday.

“It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine. However, more widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday, but there is still some uncertainty in the timing of this deterioration.”

In Portsmouth, Saturday will see temperatures span from 9° to 12°, Sunday will bring between 8° and 12° conditions, and Monday between 8° and 12°.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and much of the south coast of England. Pictured is a flooded Portsmouth street this winter. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

What will driving conditions be like this Easter?

RAC Breakdown Spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With plenty of classic early spring weather over the Easter bank holiday weekend – showers and gusty winds along with some brighter interludes – drivers getting away will definitely need to be on their guard and ready to cope with rapidly changing road conditions. Slowing down in the heaviest of downpours on Good Friday and Easter Saturday is a must as stopping distances will be far greater.

“It’s vitally important drivers don’t travel through any standing water at speed, however shallow, as this dramatically increases the risk of aquaplaning and losing control of their vehicles.

“When it comes to an easier time on the roads, Sunday could be drivers’ best bet before the weather deteriorates once again on Easter Monday. As the weather over the weekend is so changeable, it’s also a good idea to have sunglasses to hand to make driving safer when the sun makes an appearance and causes wet roads to dazzle.”

Easter Holidays weather forecast

The Met Office UK long range weather forecast for Monday, April 1 to Wednesday, April 10 states: "Next week begins with some uncertainty, but it looks likely that we will see a return towards more widely unsettled conditions as another area of low pressure pushes across the UK with changeable weather likely largely dominating throughout this period. Most areas look likely to see further showers and some longer spells of rain at times, although interspersed with some drier spells in between. It looks likely that a north - south split could set up across the UK. The wettest weather will tend to favour the south whilst northern parts remain a bit drier on average. In association with this split in general temperatures will be close to average, but it will be occasionally cooler in the north, and milder in south."