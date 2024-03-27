4 . Cascades Shopping Centre

Cascades Shopping Centre is hosting an array of events for Portsmouth families this Easter. Cascades has some "egg-citing" events to look forward to from Good Friday. There will be a competition in the centre from March 29 to April 1 to "guess the eggs in the box" for the chance to win a sweet hamper from Hilborne Sweets worth £30. Find out more about what's in store by visitng: www.cascades-shopping.co.uk. Photo: Cascades Shopping Centre