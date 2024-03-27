From Easter Egg hunts, to free falconry displays and the chance to meet adorable newborn lambs, we’ve put together a list of some wonderful ideas to help make this Easter unforgettable.
Here are just some of the Easter activities taking place in and around the Portsmouth area
1. Easter in Portsmouth
Here are some of the best Easter activities to keep the whole family entertained. Photo: Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com
2. Easter at Fort Nelson
This Easter, visitors to the historic Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill are invited to take part in a some brilliant Easter activities. Free falconry displays will take place at 11:30am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm on Tuesday, April 2, Thursday, April 4, Tuesday, April 9 and, Thursday, April 11. In addition, the attraction will run a "Bunny Bingo" Easter trail from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, April 14. Find out more here: www.royalarmouries.org/fort-nelson/whats-on/easter-fun-at-fort-nelson.Pictured is the North Mortar Battery at Fort Nelson. Photo: Mark Emerton
3. Southsea Model Village
Southsea Model Village, a popular attraction a stone's throw away from the seafront, is hosting a "Golden Easter egg hunt" as well as magic and punch and judy shows. Children's entertainer Silly Scott will perform at 11.30am and 2pm on Friday, April 5 while "JR's Pinch and Judy Show" will run at these same times on Sunday, April 14.Admission costs £7 for adults, £6 for children and £24 for a family ticket.Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Cascades Shopping Centre
Cascades Shopping Centre is hosting an array of events for Portsmouth families this Easter. Cascades has some "egg-citing" events to look forward to from Good Friday. There will be a competition in the centre from March 29 to April 1 to "guess the eggs in the box" for the chance to win a sweet hamper from Hilborne Sweets worth £30. Find out more about what's in store by visitng: www.cascades-shopping.co.uk. Photo: Cascades Shopping Centre