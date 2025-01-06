Met Office issue yellow weather warning for snow for South East

The city may see some snow this week as a yellow weather warning has been issued for the area.

The Met Office has today announced that another yellow weather warning will be in place for snow across the country. The warning, which covers the south east, will be in place on Wednesday, January 8 between 9am and 11:59pm.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the south east of England. The warning will be in place on Wednesday, January 8.

The Met Office said: “A weather system may push snow into some southern counties of England on Wednesday, which could then prove disruptive.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

Some parts of Hampshire will also be impacted by a yellow weather warning for snow and ice between 5pm today (January 6) and 10am tomorrow (January 7).

