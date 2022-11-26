Met Office issues rain and wind yellow weather warning for parts of England, Wales and Scotland, including Portsmouth
HEAVY rain and strong winds are expected to batter parts of the UK, including Portsmouth over the weekend.
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain in parts of Wales, parts of Scotland and areas in southern England.
The warnings for England and Wales come into force at 2pm today (Saturday) and will remain in place until 3am tomorrow.
The warning in Scotland is in place from midday until midnight on Saturday.
The areas of England and Wales covered by the weather warning – which includes a stretch of the south coast from Cornwall through to Portsmouth as well as Cardiff and Swansea – can expect as much as 40-60 mm of rain, particularly over hills in south Wales and south-west England.
The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 45-55mph expected over hills and around coasts.
Forecasters are warning that buses and trains will probably be affected, with journey times taking longer, while flooding of homes and businesses is possible.