The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain in parts of Wales, parts of Scotland and areas in southern England.

The warnings for England and Wales come into force at 2pm today (Saturday) and will remain in place until 3am tomorrow.

The warning in Scotland is in place from midday until midnight on Saturday.

The areas of England and Wales covered by the weather warning – which includes a stretch of the south coast from Cornwall through to Portsmouth as well as Cardiff and Swansea – can expect as much as 40-60 mm of rain, particularly over hills in south Wales and south-west England.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 45-55mph expected over hills and around coasts.