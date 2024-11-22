Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice as temperatures drop
The warning has been issued until 10am this morning (November 22) and the Met Office is warning people of icy conditions as a result of the drop in temperature.
The Met Office says: “Cold start inland, with early cloud easing away, although the odd wintry shower cannot be ruled out.
“A fine and dry day follows, with sunny spells and light winds, but staying rather cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C. “
There is also an amber weather warning for tomorrow (November 23) between 6am and 11:59pm for heavy rainfall.
The Met Office said: “Heavy rain associated with Storm Bert may cause some travel disruption and flooding this weekend.”
