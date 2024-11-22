Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following the fleeting snow within the city, a yellow weather warning has now been issued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning has been issued until 10am this morning (November 22) and the Met Office is warning people of icy conditions as a result of the drop in temperature.

The Met Office says: “Cold start inland, with early cloud easing away, although the odd wintry shower cannot be ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth was covered in snow like a blanket in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

“A fine and dry day follows, with sunny spells and light winds, but staying rather cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C. “

There is also an amber weather warning for tomorrow (November 23) between 6am and 11:59pm for heavy rainfall.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain associated with Storm Bert may cause some travel disruption and flooding this weekend.”