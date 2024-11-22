Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice as temperatures drop

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 07:23 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 07:23 GMT
Following the fleeting snow within the city, a yellow weather warning has now been issued.

The warning has been issued until 10am this morning (November 22) and the Met Office is warning people of icy conditions as a result of the drop in temperature.

The Met Office says: “Cold start inland, with early cloud easing away, although the odd wintry shower cannot be ruled out.

Portsmouth was covered in snow like a blanket in 2013. Picture: Marcin JedrysiakPortsmouth was covered in snow like a blanket in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak
Portsmouth was covered in snow like a blanket in 2013. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

“A fine and dry day follows, with sunny spells and light winds, but staying rather cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C. “

There is also an amber weather warning for tomorrow (November 23) between 6am and 11:59pm for heavy rainfall.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain associated with Storm Bert may cause some travel disruption and flooding this weekend.”

For more information about the weather warning, click here.

