Heavy rain is expected to hit the city today as yellow weather warnings have been issued.

The yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office and it will be in place all day until 11:59pm (September 22). The warning has advised that there will be heavy rain which could result in significant disruption.

The Met Office says: “Showers and thunderstorms are expected to merge into broader areas of heavy rain across parts of Wales, central and southern England during Sunday.

“Significant delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.