While the country is in for a “wet and windy” week – with the forecaster issuing a yellow weather warning for wind across large parts of the UK but not currently reaching Portsmouth – we could also see some more traditionally festive weather.

Currently, the forecast for Portsmouth goes up to Christmas Eve and temperature are not predicted to drop below 5°C. However, a brief spell of “colder, showery conditions” moving from the north could see the UK “technically” get a white Christmas – defined by a single snowflake falling.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey, said: “As we begin Christmas Day wintry showers initially feeding in across the north in the colder air mass would technically make it a white Christmas, as we only need to see a single flake falling. Elsewhere, while it is likely at first to be mostly dry there is the potential for rain approaching from the west later on. As this moves east, we may see rain turning to snow, at least over high ground. It’s unlikely that we will see widespread or settling snow giving any proper accumulations. Although technically it might be a white Christmas, don’t get your hopes up for a picture-perfect white landscape.”