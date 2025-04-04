Met Office says today is hottest day of year with Gosport seeing 23C

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:17 BST
The Met Office said Friday is the hottest day of the year so far after a temperature of 23C was recorded in Gosport.

Forecasters said it was the warmest day in the UK since September 21, 2024. The previous hottest day of 2025 so far was on March 20 when a temperature of 21.3C was recorded in Northolt, west London.

The good weather is set to continue across Hampshire with plenty of warm sunshine forecast over the coming days.

