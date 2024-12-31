Met Office Warning: Hour by hour forecast as 75mph winds set to pummel city
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Portsmouth is set to start 2025 on a windy note as winds of up to 75mph are expected to hit. The yellow weather warning will be in place between 00:15am and 3pm tomorrow (January 1, 2025) - and it will impact a large majority of the country.
The Met Office said: “Strong southwesterly winds are expected overnight and during Wednesday.
“The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.
“Inland, highest gusts will typically be between 45 and 55 mph, but possibly 60 mph in places, particularly in association with the passage of squally cold front which will bring a band of heavy rain southwards.”
Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth:
Wednesday, January 1, 2025:
2am - Overcast - 12C - 5 per cent chance of rain
3am - Overcast - 12C - 5 per cent chance of rain
4am - Overcast - 12C - 5 per cent chance of rain
5am - Overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain
6am - Overcast - 12C - 20 per cent chance of rain
7am - Overcast - 12C - 30 per cent chance of rain
8am - Overcast - 12C - 30 per cent chance of rain
9am - Overcast - 12C - 40 per cent chance of rain
10am - Light rain - 12C - 60 per cent chance of rain
11am - Heavy rain - 11C - 90 per cent chance of rain
12pm - Heavy rain - 10C - 95 per cent chance of rain
1pm - Heavy rain - 9C - 90 per cent chance of rain
2pm - Heavy rain - 8C - 90 per cent chance of rain
3pm - Heavy rain- 7C - 80 per cent chance of rain
4pm - Heavy rain - 6C - 80 per cent chance of rain
5pm - Light Rain - 6C - 70 per cent chance of rain
6pm - Cloudy - 6C - 40 per cent chance of rain
7pm - Cloudy - 6C - 10 per cent chance of rain
8pm - Partly cloudy - 6C - 10 per cent chance of rain
9pm - Partly cloudy - 6C - 10 per cent chance of rain
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.