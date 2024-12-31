Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strong winds are expected to batter the city on New Year’s Day.

Portsmouth is set to start 2025 on a windy note as winds of up to 75mph are expected to hit. The yellow weather warning will be in place between 00:15am and 3pm tomorrow (January 1, 2025) - and it will impact a large majority of the country.

The Met Office said: “Strong southwesterly winds are expected overnight and during Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for a large portion of the country as strong winds are expected to arrive. | Met Office

“The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.

“Inland, highest gusts will typically be between 45 and 55 mph, but possibly 60 mph in places, particularly in association with the passage of squally cold front which will bring a band of heavy rain southwards.”

Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth:

Wednesday, January 1, 2025:

2am - Overcast - 12C - 5 per cent chance of rain

3am - Overcast - 12C - 5 per cent chance of rain

4am - Overcast - 12C - 5 per cent chance of rain

5am - Overcast - 12C - 10 per cent chance of rain

6am - Overcast - 12C - 20 per cent chance of rain

7am - Overcast - 12C - 30 per cent chance of rain

8am - Overcast - 12C - 30 per cent chance of rain

9am - Overcast - 12C - 40 per cent chance of rain

10am - Light rain - 12C - 60 per cent chance of rain

11am - Heavy rain - 11C - 90 per cent chance of rain

12pm - Heavy rain - 10C - 95 per cent chance of rain

1pm - Heavy rain - 9C - 90 per cent chance of rain

2pm - Heavy rain - 8C - 90 per cent chance of rain

3pm - Heavy rain- 7C - 80 per cent chance of rain

4pm - Heavy rain - 6C - 80 per cent chance of rain

5pm - Light Rain - 6C - 70 per cent chance of rain

6pm - Cloudy - 6C - 40 per cent chance of rain

7pm - Cloudy - 6C - 10 per cent chance of rain

8pm - Partly cloudy - 6C - 10 per cent chance of rain

9pm - Partly cloudy - 6C - 10 per cent chance of rain