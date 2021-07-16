Met Office weather Portsmouth: Scorching conditions set to continue over weekend with 27C highs forecast
The glorious weather looks set to stick around for the weekend in Portsmouth.
Sunshine and high temperatures are expected to last throughout the coming days in the city.
Highs of 27C are being predicted for Sunday and temperatures will remain into the 20s all the way to Thursday – in the Met Office’s latest forecast.
The coldest day will be Tuesday and Wednesday when the highs will drop to 21C.
But it will remain sunny throughout, according to the forecast.
Here is what the Met Office is predicting:
Portsmouth
- Friday – sunny – highs of 26C and lows of 16C
- Saturday – sunny – highs of 26C and lows of 16C
- Sunday – sunny – highs of 27C and lows of 17C
- Monday – sunny – highs of 24C and lows of 15C
- Tuesday – sunny – highs of 21C and lows of 14C
- Wednesday – sunny – highs of 21C and lows of 15C
- Thursday – sunny – highs of 21C and lows of 16C
