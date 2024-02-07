Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the Met Office, Portmsouth will see its temperatures fall below double figures again in coming days and towards the start of next week.

It comes as yellow and amber weather warnings for snow and ice have been been issued by the forecaster for more northern part of the country - in effect today, tomorrow and on Friday, February 9.

A statement from the Met Office said: "Temperatures will drop to below average for the time of year as the rain clears to the south of the UK on Wednesday, leaving the whole of the country under the influence of largely dry, cold arctic air with an ongoing risk through the week of ice overnight.

Met Office Deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “There’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.

“It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow where the two systems meet. While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday. 1-2cm is possible to low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area. This snow is likely gradually change to sleet and rain later on from the south.”

Amy Shaw, national network manager at National Highways, said: “Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, check the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”