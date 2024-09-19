Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are due to hit the south of England.

The Met Office has said that ‘while many places will remain dry, thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause some disruption on Friday in a few places.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning has indicated that it is likely that there could be ‘some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes’ and there could be some delays to transport.

There has been a yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain. | Met Office

The Met Office said: “A few thundery showers may be present across southern and south east England early on Friday, but from the middle of the day they are expected to develop more widely within the warning area.

“Whilst some places will remain dry, where thundery showers do occur, they will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, potentially some large hail, as well as brief spells of heavy rain. 15-25 mm of rain fall may fall within an hour, with a very small chance of 30-40 mm falling in 3 hours; the latter most likely across southwest England. Showers will tend to ease and fade during Friday evening.”