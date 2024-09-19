Met Office: Yellow weather warning issued with thunderstorms and heavy showers expected
Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as thunderstorms are anticipated to hit the south tomorrow (Friday, September 20).
The Met Office has said that ‘while many places will remain dry, thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause some disruption on Friday in a few places.’
The warning has indicated that it is likely that there could be ‘some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes’ and there could be some delays to transport.
The Met Office said: “A few thundery showers may be present across southern and south east England early on Friday, but from the middle of the day they are expected to develop more widely within the warning area.
“Whilst some places will remain dry, where thundery showers do occur, they will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, potentially some large hail, as well as brief spells of heavy rain. 15-25 mm of rain fall may fall within an hour, with a very small chance of 30-40 mm falling in 3 hours; the latter most likely across southwest England. Showers will tend to ease and fade during Friday evening.”
