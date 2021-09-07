Lucy Wright having cooling her head in the sea at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Our best photos as Portsmouth residents flock to seafront to make most of hot weather

PORTSMOUTH residents have been flocking to the seafront to make the most of the hot weather.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 5:08 pm

Temperatures have hit the high 20s for a second day in the row.

The News sent our photographers down to the seafront today and here are our best photos from the Hot Walls.

1. Hot weahter

2. Hot weather

3. Hot weather

Friends Grace Osbourne and Lucy Wright having a splash fight in the sea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. Hot weather

Bow 4 and her step dad, Ryan Elly having fun in the water. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

