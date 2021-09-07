Our best photos as Portsmouth residents flock to seafront to make most of hot weather

Temperatures have hit the high 20s for a second day in the row.

The News sent our photographers down to the seafront today and here are our best photos from the Hot Walls.

Make sure to click through all the pages of the gallery.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Hot weahter Lucy Wright having cooling her head in the sea at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2. Hot weather Lucy Wright having cooling her head in the sea at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3. Hot weather Friends Grace Osbourne and Lucy Wright having a splash fight in the sea. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4. Hot weather Bow 4 and her step dad, Ryan Elly having fun in the water. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales