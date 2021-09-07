Portsmouth weather: Here is when the 'mini-heatwave' will come to an end in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville according to the Met Office
PORTSMOUTH is enjoying a warm start to September.
The sun is shining and temperatures have reached up to 27C today.
It comes after summer was more than a bit of a washout, with Hampshire experiencing almost 50 per cent more rain than usual.
The start of September has been much warmer and sunnier so far.
But how much longer will the glorious conditions last?
Here is the Met Office’s latest forecast for the rest of the week.
Portsmouth
Wednesday – Sunny changing to to light showers by early evening – highs of 24C
Thursday – Overcast changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C
Friday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 19C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C
Gosport
Wednesday – Sunny changing to to light showers by early evening – highs of 23C
Thursday – Overcast changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 20C
Friday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 19C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C
Fareham
Wednesday – Sunny changing to to light showers by early evening – highs of 24C
Thursday – Overcast changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C
Friday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 20C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Havant
Wednesday – Sunny changing to to light showers by early evening – highs of 24C
Thursday – Overcast changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C
Friday –Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 19C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 20C
Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C
Waterlooville
Wednesday – Sunny changing to to light showers by early evening – highs of 25C
Thursday – Overcast changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C
Friday –Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C
Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 20C
Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 20C