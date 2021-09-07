Pictures taken from the Hot Walls and Southsea seafront. Picture: Sarah Standing (250620-5013)

The sun is shining and temperatures have reached up to 27C today.

It comes after summer was more than a bit of a washout, with Hampshire experiencing almost 50 per cent more rain than usual.

The start of September has been much warmer and sunnier so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But how much longer will the glorious conditions last?

Here is the Met Office’s latest forecast for the rest of the week.

Portsmouth

Wednesday – Sunny changing to to light showers by early evening – highs of 24C

Thursday – Overcast changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C

Friday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C

Gosport

Wednesday – Sunny changing to to light showers by early evening – highs of 23C

Thursday – Overcast changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 20C

Friday – Light showers changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 19C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 19C

Fareham

Wednesday – Sunny changing to to light showers by early evening – highs of 24C

Thursday – Overcast changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C

Friday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 20C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Havant

Wednesday – Sunny changing to to light showers by early evening – highs of 24C

Thursday – Overcast changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C

Friday –Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 19C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 20C

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 20C

Waterlooville

Wednesday – Sunny changing to to light showers by early evening – highs of 25C

Thursday – Overcast changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C

Friday –Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C

Saturday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 20C

Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 20C

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron