Eerie scenes as pictures capture bird's-eye view of the clouds blanketing Portsmouth this afternoon

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 15:57 BST

A bright spring day in Portsmouth has been interrupted as low cloud coverage has blanketed the city.

While visibility on the ground has diminished, drone footage from above the clouds show Portsmouth being engulfed on Wednesday, March 26.

Here are 6 fantastic photos of a bird’s eye view of the city as the fig arrives:

Drone footage captures the low clouds arriving in Portsmouth

1. Clouds descend on Portsmouth

Drone footage captures the low clouds arriving in Portsmouth | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Marcin Jedrysiak captured these fantastic photos as a bright Spring day turns cloudy.

2. Birds eye view of Portsmouth

Marcin Jedrysiak captured these fantastic photos as a bright Spring day turns cloudy. | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Visisbility has diminished from a street level in Portsmouth but pictures from the drone show the clouds rolling in.

3. Clouds blanket Portsmouth

Visisbility has diminished from a street level in Portsmouth but pictures from the drone show the clouds rolling in. | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
The bright conditioned disappeared in Portsmouth this afternoon.

4. Birds eye view of Portsmouth

The bright conditioned disappeared in Portsmouth this afternoon. | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Drone footage
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice