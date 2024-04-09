Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portchester mum-of-two Cat Heggarty had to take her sons, aged 4 and 9 months respectively, to her mother’s house in Fareham in the middle of the night after her living space was “completely ruined” by the rising water. The rental property, in Hamilton Road, was overcome by seawater which left the house’s carpets sodden and lino perishing. It follows a night of intense wind and high tides - thought to be the highest ever recorded in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water seeping through the living room carpets.

Cat told The News: “At about half past one, I got woken up by someone knocking on my door telling me to move my car - because the road was getting too bad for the cars to be on there. All of my neighbours were out and I was deciding whether to stay or not - and then it just kept on rising. It was coming through the front door, the back door, and it was coming through the floors. The carpet was completely ruined in the lounge and, in the kitchen, all the lino is coming up. I thought ‘I’m going to have to go to mum’s’.” She added that the basement of her home is likely to be damaged more than the ground floor.

Tommy, 4 and Brooke, 9 months, were taken to their grandmother's in the early hours of this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad