A yellow cold health alert has been issued as temperatures are set to plummet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This alert indicates that ‘adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freezing temperatures

A yellow alert has been issued for multiple parts of the UK including the North East, North West, Yorkshire, Humber, and the South East.

The Met Office said: “Cold and mostly cloudy through this period, with rain or showers at times, these sometimes wintry especially on higher ground. Occasionally windy, accentuating the cold feel.

“Breezy winds and increased cloud amounts are expected to exacerbate the cold feel, with temperatures often below average.”