Portsmouth braces for cold snap as yellow alert issued with temperatures dropping to -1 degrees

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 13:57 BST
A yellow cold health alert has been issued as temperatures are set to plummet.

A yellow cold health alert has been issued from 9am on Friday, February 7 until 9am, Tuesday, February 11.

This alert indicates that ‘adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population’.

Freezing temperaturesplaceholder image
Freezing temperatures

A yellow alert has been issued for multiple parts of the UK including the North East, North West, Yorkshire, Humber, and the South East.

The Met Office said: “Cold and mostly cloudy through this period, with rain or showers at times, these sometimes wintry especially on higher ground. Occasionally windy, accentuating the cold feel.

“Breezy winds and increased cloud amounts are expected to exacerbate the cold feel, with temperatures often below average.”

The Met Office forecast also shows that temperatures are due to hit lows of -1 degrees in the coming days.

For guidance on the cold weather alert, click here.

For more information about the Met Office, click here.

