Portsmouth due to see heavy rain and thundery showers with yellow weather warning issued by Met Office

The sunshine has come to an end as Portsmouth is due to have thundery showers and heavy rain and a yellow weather warning has been issued.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST
The Met Office has confirmed that the lovely weather is going to be disappearing soon as showers begin to move in.

The yellow weather warning has been put in place because it is likely that there could be flooding in some areas and disruption in places.

The Met Office said that there is a chance that ‘homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or strong winds.’

Yellow weather warnings are in place for the South due to incoming storms.
Today (September 12) it will be dry but cloudy in the morning with brighter spells this afternoon, which will develop into thundery showers later on in the day.

It is expected that the rain will push towards the South East and the minimum temperature will be 14 degrees.

On September 13, it will be cloudy with some sunny spells likely.

The Met Office said: “Mostly fine and dry Thursday although rain across nearby northern counties. Some sunny spells Friday, perhaps warmer again. Warm and increasingly humid Saturday with a chance of organised thundery showers.”

For more information about the weather warning issued by the Met Office, click here.

To see the weather forecast for the week, click here.

