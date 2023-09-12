Watch more videos on Shots!

The yellow weather warning has been put in place because it is likely that there could be flooding in some areas and disruption in places.

The Met Office said that there is a chance that ‘homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or strong winds.’

Yellow weather warnings are in place for the South due to incoming storms.

Today (September 12) it will be dry but cloudy in the morning with brighter spells this afternoon, which will develop into thundery showers later on in the day.

It is expected that the rain will push towards the South East and the minimum temperature will be 14 degrees.

On September 13, it will be cloudy with some sunny spells likely.

