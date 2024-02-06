4 . "Airfix Extravaganza" at The D-Day Story

Kids with an interest ind model-making will love this interactive event from The D-Day Story museum in Southsea, where they can create a mini military aircraft. Recommended for children aged six and above, little ones can discover a new skill and decorate their self-made creations with support from the museum team. The session will run from 11am to 3pm on Tuesday, February 13. A family ticket - for up to two adults and three children - costs £32.22 and each model made costs £2 per. Find all the details here: https://theddaystory.com/airfix-extravaganza-5/. Photo: Mike Cooter