From meeting a marmalade-loving bear at the city’s most famous landmark to getting down at a silent disco, there are plenty of fun ways to pass the time and keep the little ones busy.
Here are 13 fantastic things to do this February half term – from Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16.
1. Things to do this February half term
Here are 13 things to do this half term holiday.
Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. Portsmouth Bookfest -
Started in 2011, this year’s edition of Portsmouth Bookfest will kick off on Monday, February 12. The child-friendly week will feature a
dinosaur story and puppet showcase, workshops on the writing of The Jungle Book author - by former Portsmouth resident Rudyard Kipling - and the chance to meet Julia Donaldson’s clumsy dragon Zog. The event runs from Monday, February 12 to, Sunday, March 3 at various venues around the city. You can find more information at https://librariesandarchives.portsmouth.gov.uk/. Pictured is The Gruffalo at the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins, Portsmouth, on February 14 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Farm at the Fort - Fort Nelson
From Monday 12 to Saturday 17, families will be able to visit Fort Nelson’s mobile petting farm, with animals such as sheep, goats and rabbits. Children will also get to enjoy crafting activities, free face painting and a trail around the fort, with refreshments available for adults in the visitor centre. You can find all the details here: https://royalarmouries.org/fort-nelson/whats-on/farm-at-the-fort. Photo: Fort Nelson
4. "Airfix Extravaganza" at The D-Day Story
Kids with an interest ind model-making will love this interactive event from The D-Day Story museum in Southsea, where they can create a mini military aircraft. Recommended for children aged six and above, little ones can discover a new skill and decorate their self-made creations with support from the museum team.
The session will run from 11am to 3pm on Tuesday, February 13. A family ticket - for up to two adults and three children - costs £32.22 and each model made costs £2 per. Find all the details here: https://theddaystory.com/airfix-extravaganza-5/. Photo: Mike Cooter