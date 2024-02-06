News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: 13 fantastic half term activities including Farm at the Fort and Paddington Bear at Spinnaker Tower

February half term is just around the corner, so we’ve put together some of best activties to keep the whole family entertained during the school holidays.
By Joe Buncle
Published 6th Feb 2024, 13:30 GMT

From meeting a marmalade-loving bear at the city’s most famous landmark to getting down at a silent disco, there are plenty of fun ways to pass the time and keep the little ones busy.

NOW READ: Southsea Model Village reopening for February half term

Here are 13 fantastic things to do this February half term – from Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16.

1. Things to do this February half term

Started in 2011, this year’s edition of Portsmouth Bookfest will kick off on Monday, February 12. The child-friendly week will feature a dinosaur story and puppet showcase, workshops on the writing of The Jungle Book author - by former Portsmouth resident Rudyard Kipling - and the chance to meet Julia Donaldson’s clumsy dragon Zog. The event runs from Monday, February 12 to, Sunday, March 3 at various venues around the city. You can find more information at https://librariesandarchives.portsmouth.gov.uk/. Pictured is The Gruffalo at the Alderman Lacey Library in Baffins, Portsmouth, on February 14 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing

2. Portsmouth Bookfest -

From Monday 12 to Saturday 17, families will be able to visit Fort Nelson’s mobile petting farm, with animals such as sheep, goats and rabbits. Children will also get to enjoy crafting activities, free face painting and a trail around the fort, with refreshments available for adults in the visitor centre. You can find all the details here: https://royalarmouries.org/fort-nelson/whats-on/farm-at-the-fort.

3. Farm at the Fort - Fort Nelson

Kids with an interest ind model-making will love this interactive event from The D-Day Story museum in Southsea, where they can create a mini military aircraft. Recommended for children aged six and above, little ones can discover a new skill and decorate their self-made creations with support from the museum team. The session will run from 11am to 3pm on Tuesday, February 13. A family ticket - for up to two adults and three children - costs £32.22 and each model made costs £2 per. Find all the details here: https://theddaystory.com/airfix-extravaganza-5/.

4. "Airfix Extravaganza" at The D-Day Story

