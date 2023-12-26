Strong winds are set to batter Portsmouth – and the Met Office has said disruption to transport is “likely”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning for wind, covering almost the entirety of England’s South Coast as well as large parts of Wales, Northern England and Scotland, has been issued between 3.00am and 6.00pm on Wednesday, December 27. Coastal gales are expected to sweep the region and people are warned to be cautious if walking near the sea.

NOW READ: Met Office forecasts heavy rain while snow sweeps country

A statement from the forecaster said: “A spell of strong southwesterly winds are likely during Wednesday, initially affecting Cornwall in the west of the warning area before spreading eastwards through the course of the day. Gusts are likely to reach 50-60 mph fairly widely, with a risk of 65-70 mph across some exposed headlands."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad