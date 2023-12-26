News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth issued severe weather warning by Met Office as strong wind set to batter England's south coast

Strong winds are set to batter Portsmouth – and the Met Office has said disruption to transport is “likely”.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Dec 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 10:50 GMT
A yellow weather warning for wind, covering almost the entirety of England’s South Coast as well as large parts of Wales, Northern England and Scotland, has been issued between 3.00am and 6.00pm on Wednesday, December 27. Coastal gales are expected to sweep the region and people are warned to be cautious if walking near the sea.

A statement from the forecaster said: “A spell of strong southwesterly winds are likely during Wednesday, initially affecting Cornwall in the west of the warning area before spreading eastwards through the course of the day. Gusts are likely to reach 50-60 mph fairly widely, with a risk of 65-70 mph across some exposed headlands."

A weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Picture: Habibur Rahman.A weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
Travellers are advised to check road conditions, and timetables for public transport, ahead of time and ammend journey plans if necessary.

You can stay up to date with the latest weather information and advice here.

