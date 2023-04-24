Street parties, screenings, fetes, picnics, ceremonies and afternoon teas are being planned in venues and residential areas across Portsmouth and beyond as communities come together for King Charles III’s coronation. In 1953, residents lined the streets to celebrate the Queen’s Coronation and 70 years on, celebrations will be taking place for her son, King Charles III, who ascended the throne following the Queen’s death in September 2022.

The special event will take place on Saturday, May 6, but celebrations will take place over the entire weekend, including the bank holiday on Monday, May 8. Ahead of the coronation, councils across the country opened up applications for residents to apply to host a street party.

Applications closed across the Portsmouth area in March, giving the councils time to review forms before the big day. Now, a number of street parties have been confirmed alongside events including the Big Lunch, which will take place in Portsmouth at Victoria Park on Sunday, May 7.

But which roads across Portsmouth and the surrounding area will hold street parties to celebrate King Charles’ coronation? Here’s everything you need to know.

Portsmouth street parties

This list includes street parties in Portsmouth, Cosham, Farlington and Drayton, according to the Portsmouth City Council website.

Saturday, May 6

Avondale Road in Fratton will host a street party between 1pm and 8pm

Bath Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 2pm and 8pm

Catisfield Road and Posbrooke Road in Milton will host a street party between 10am and 6pm

Clegg Road in Southsea will host a street party from 12pm to 9pm

A street party will take place on Compton Road in Hilsea between 10am and 9pm

Culver Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 1pm and 8pm

Exeter Road in Southsea will hold a street party from 1pm to 4pm

Fawcett Road (between Talbot Road and Sutherland Road) in Southsea will host a street party from 1pm to 8pm

A street party will take place on Festing Grove in Southsea between 10am and 9pm

Godwit Road and Seagull Close in Milton will hold a street party between 10am and midnight

Grayshott Road in Southsea will host a street party from 9am to 9pm

Havelock Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 4pm and 7pm

Jervis Road in Stamshaw will be closed for a street party for the King’s Coronation

Meon Road in Milton will host a street party between 12.30pm and 10pm

A street party will take place on Oriel Road in Hilsea between 10am and 7pm

Second Avenue in Farlington will host a street party between 12pm and 8.30pm

Shearer Road in Fratton will hold a street party between 12pm and 9pm

Shirley Avenue in Eastney will be closed for a street party from 9am

Thurbern Road in Hilsea will host a street party between 12pm and 8pm

Trevis Road in Eastney will be hold a street party between 10am and 10pm

Wimbledon Park Road in Southsea will host a street party between 2pm and 6pm

Woodpath in Southsea will be closed for a street party between 12pm and 10pm

Sunday, May 7

Aberdare Avenue in Drayton will host a street party between 11am and 9pm

Agincourt Road in Buckland will hold a street party between 10am and 9pm

A street party will take place on Allen’s Road in Southsea between 1pm and 10pm

Aylward Street in Portsea will host a street party between 1pm and 6pm

Beverley Grove in Farlington will hold a street party between 10am and 10pm

Bristol Road in Southsea will be closed between 11am and 9pm for a street party

Burbidge Grove in Southsea will host a street party between 9am and 9pm

Carmarthen Avenue in Cosham will hold a street party between 11am and 10pm

Castle Road in Southsea will host a street party between 12pm and 10pm

A street party will take place on Chelmsford Road in North End between 1pm and 7pm

Chitty Road in Southsea will host a street party between 12pm and 6pm

Colville Road in Drayton will hold a street party between 12.30pm and 9pm

Craneswater Avenue in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 6pm

Duncan Road in Southsea will host a street party between 12pm and 7pm

A street party will take place on Durban Road in Fratton from 11am to 8pm

Edgeware Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 9pm

Essex Road in Southsea will host a street party between 11am and 8pm

First Avenue in Farlington will hold a street party between 11.30am and 6pm

Frensham Road in Southsea will host a street party between 9am and 11pm

Gains Road in Southsea will be closed for a street party from 9am

Glencoe Road in Fratton will host a street party between 12pm and 6pm

Grant Road in Farlington will hold a street party from 9.30am to 9pm

Haslemere Road and Liss Road in Southsea will host a street party between 2pm and 9pm

Henley Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 2pm and 8pm

Hornsea Road in Hilsea will host a street party between 1pm and 9pm

Hunter Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 3pm and 7pm

A street party will take place on Inhurst Road in North End between 9pm and 7pm

Kenyon Road in North End will host a street party between 12pm and 6pm

Kinross Crescent in Cosham will hold a street party between 11pm and 10pm

Kintyre Road in Cosham will host a street party between 10.30am and 10pm

Kirby Road in North End will be closed from 8am to 7pm for a street party

Laburnum Grove in Buckland will host a street party between 11am and 10.30pm

Marion Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 11am and 10.30pm

Marsh Close in Drayton will be closed between 12pm and 10.30pm for a street party

Mulberry Avenue in Cosham will host a street party between 12pm and 9pm

Onslow Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 6pm

Oyster Street and St Thomas’s Street in Old Portsmouth will host a street party between 12.30pm and 5pm

Sea View Road in Drayton will be closed for a street party between 2pm and 11pm

South Road in Fratton will be closed for a street party from 9am to 11.30pm

St Ronan’s Avenue in Southsea will host a street party between 10am and 10.30pm

A street party will take place on Stanley Street in Southsea between 9am and 5.30pm

Taswell Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 6pm

The Haven in Southsea will host a street party between 1pm and 8pm

Union Street in Portsea will be closed from 8am to 7pm for a street party

Upper Arundel Street will hold a street party between 11am and 3pm

Waverley Grove in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 6pm

Wilberforce Road in Southsea will host a street party between 12.30am and 9.30pm

Wilton Terrace in Southsea will be closed from 8am for a street party

Windermere Road in Hilsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 8pm

Worsley Street in Southsea will host a street party between 12pm and 9pm

Monday, May 8

Carisbrooke Road and Apsley Road in Southsea will host a street party between 1pm and 8pm

Chelsea Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 8pm

Havelock Community Centre on Fawcett Road in Southsea will be hosting a street party between 1pm and 5pm

Widley Road in Stamshaw will host a street party between 12pm and 5pm

Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island street parties

Saturday, May 6

Highfield Avenue in Waterlooville will host a street party between 5pm and 10pm

Longfield Road in Emsworth will host a street party between 4pm and 10pm

Mitchell Road in Bedhampton will hold a street party between 12pm and 10pm

A street party will take place on Monkwood Close in Leigh Park between 8am and 9pm

Spindle Close in Denvilles will host a street party between 10am and 5.30pm

A street party will take place at Towers Garden in Langstone between 3pm and 7.30pm

Sunday, May 7

Tavistock Gardens and Luard Court in Warblington will be hosting a street party between 11am and 6pm with games, activities and competitions for all to enjoy

Almond Close in Havant will host a street party between 11.30am and 5pm

Blackthorn Drive in Hayling Island will hold a street party between 12pm and 5pm

Bosmere Road in Hayling Island will hold a street party between 12pm and 6pm

Chaplins Avenue in Waterlooville will host a street party between 12pm and 10pm

A street party will take place on Fairmead Walk in Waterlooville between 11am and 5pm

Fortunes Way in Havant will host a street party between 11am and 7pm

A street party will take place on Hawkewood Avenue in Waterlooville between 12pm and 7pm

Hillmead Gardens in Havant will host a street party between 1pm - 8pm

Hunters Ride in Waterlooville will hold a street party between 11am and 9pm

Langstone High Street will host a street party between 12pm and 8pm

A street party will take place on Lymbourn Road, Havant, between 10am and midnight

Montgomery Road in Warblington will host a street party between 2pm and 7pm

Record Road in Emsworth will hold a street party between 12pm and 9pm

Rowan Avenue in Waterlooville will host a street party between 10am and 6pm

A street party will take place on Sandyfield Crescent in Waterlooville between 1pm and 8pm

Southbrook Road in Havant will hold a street party between 1pm and 6pm

St Catherines Road in Hayling Island will host a street party between 10am and 10pm

Monday, May 8

Fifth Avenue in Havant will hold a street party between 11am and 3pm

Gosport street parties

Saturday, May 6

C2U will be hosting a street party at 137a Gosport High Street with a time tbc

Sunday, May 7

Selsey Avenue will be holding a street party between 11am-7pm with The Mayor of Gosport, the Town Crier and the Pearly King and Queen in attendance

Fareham street parties

Sunday, May 7

Green Road in Stubbington will host a street party for the King’s coronation from 2pm onwards