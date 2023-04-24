King Charles Coronation: List of street parties in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville
Communities across Portsmouth and the surrounding area will come together next month to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
Street parties, screenings, fetes, picnics, ceremonies and afternoon teas are being planned in venues and residential areas across Portsmouth and beyond as communities come together for King Charles III’s coronation. In 1953, residents lined the streets to celebrate the Queen’s Coronation and 70 years on, celebrations will be taking place for her son, King Charles III, who ascended the throne following the Queen’s death in September 2022.
The special event will take place on Saturday, May 6, but celebrations will take place over the entire weekend, including the bank holiday on Monday, May 8. Ahead of the coronation, councils across the country opened up applications for residents to apply to host a street party.
Applications closed across the Portsmouth area in March, giving the councils time to review forms before the big day. Now, a number of street parties have been confirmed alongside events including the Big Lunch, which will take place in Portsmouth at Victoria Park on Sunday, May 7.
But which roads across Portsmouth and the surrounding area will hold street parties to celebrate King Charles’ coronation? Here’s everything you need to know.
Portsmouth street parties
This list includes street parties in Portsmouth, Cosham, Farlington and Drayton, according to the Portsmouth City Council website.
Saturday, May 6
- Avondale Road in Fratton will host a street party between 1pm and 8pm
- Bath Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 2pm and 8pm
- Catisfield Road and Posbrooke Road in Milton will host a street party between 10am and 6pm
- Clegg Road in Southsea will host a street party from 12pm to 9pm
- A street party will take place on Compton Road in Hilsea between 10am and 9pm
- Culver Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 1pm and 8pm
- Exeter Road in Southsea will hold a street party from 1pm to 4pm
- Fawcett Road (between Talbot Road and Sutherland Road) in Southsea will host a street party from 1pm to 8pm
- A street party will take place on Festing Grove in Southsea between 10am and 9pm
- Godwit Road and Seagull Close in Milton will hold a street party between 10am and midnight
- Grayshott Road in Southsea will host a street party from 9am to 9pm
- Havelock Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 4pm and 7pm
- Jervis Road in Stamshaw will be closed for a street party for the King’s Coronation
- Meon Road in Milton will host a street party between 12.30pm and 10pm
- A street party will take place on Oriel Road in Hilsea between 10am and 7pm
- Second Avenue in Farlington will host a street party between 12pm and 8.30pm
- Shearer Road in Fratton will hold a street party between 12pm and 9pm
- Shirley Avenue in Eastney will be closed for a street party from 9am
- Thurbern Road in Hilsea will host a street party between 12pm and 8pm
- Trevis Road in Eastney will be hold a street party between 10am and 10pm
- Wimbledon Park Road in Southsea will host a street party between 2pm and 6pm
- Woodpath in Southsea will be closed for a street party between 12pm and 10pm
Sunday, May 7
- Aberdare Avenue in Drayton will host a street party between 11am and 9pm
- Agincourt Road in Buckland will hold a street party between 10am and 9pm
- A street party will take place on Allen’s Road in Southsea between 1pm and 10pm
- Aylward Street in Portsea will host a street party between 1pm and 6pm
- Beverley Grove in Farlington will hold a street party between 10am and 10pm
- Bristol Road in Southsea will be closed between 11am and 9pm for a street party
- Burbidge Grove in Southsea will host a street party between 9am and 9pm
- Carmarthen Avenue in Cosham will hold a street party between 11am and 10pm
- Castle Road in Southsea will host a street party between 12pm and 10pm
- A street party will take place on Chelmsford Road in North End between 1pm and 7pm
- Chitty Road in Southsea will host a street party between 12pm and 6pm
- Colville Road in Drayton will hold a street party between 12.30pm and 9pm
- Craneswater Avenue in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 6pm
- Duncan Road in Southsea will host a street party between 12pm and 7pm
- A street party will take place on Durban Road in Fratton from 11am to 8pm
- Edgeware Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 9pm
- Essex Road in Southsea will host a street party between 11am and 8pm
- First Avenue in Farlington will hold a street party between 11.30am and 6pm
- Frensham Road in Southsea will host a street party between 9am and 11pm
- Gains Road in Southsea will be closed for a street party from 9am
- Glencoe Road in Fratton will host a street party between 12pm and 6pm
- Grant Road in Farlington will hold a street party from 9.30am to 9pm
- Haslemere Road and Liss Road in Southsea will host a street party between 2pm and 9pm
- Henley Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 2pm and 8pm
- Hornsea Road in Hilsea will host a street party between 1pm and 9pm
- Hunter Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 3pm and 7pm
- A street party will take place on Inhurst Road in North End between 9pm and 7pm
- Kenyon Road in North End will host a street party between 12pm and 6pm
- Kinross Crescent in Cosham will hold a street party between 11pm and 10pm
- Kintyre Road in Cosham will host a street party between 10.30am and 10pm
- Kirby Road in North End will be closed from 8am to 7pm for a street party
- Laburnum Grove in Buckland will host a street party between 11am and 10.30pm
- Marion Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 11am and 10.30pm
- Marsh Close in Drayton will be closed between 12pm and 10.30pm for a street party
- Mulberry Avenue in Cosham will host a street party between 12pm and 9pm
- Onslow Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 6pm
- Oyster Street and St Thomas’s Street in Old Portsmouth will host a street party between 12.30pm and 5pm
- Sea View Road in Drayton will be closed for a street party between 2pm and 11pm
- South Road in Fratton will be closed for a street party from 9am to 11.30pm
- St Ronan’s Avenue in Southsea will host a street party between 10am and 10.30pm
- A street party will take place on Stanley Street in Southsea between 9am and 5.30pm
- Taswell Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 6pm
- The Haven in Southsea will host a street party between 1pm and 8pm
- Union Street in Portsea will be closed from 8am to 7pm for a street party
- Upper Arundel Street will hold a street party between 11am and 3pm
- Waverley Grove in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 6pm
- Wilberforce Road in Southsea will host a street party between 12.30am and 9.30pm
- Wilton Terrace in Southsea will be closed from 8am for a street party
- Windermere Road in Hilsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 8pm
- Worsley Street in Southsea will host a street party between 12pm and 9pm
Monday, May 8
- Carisbrooke Road and Apsley Road in Southsea will host a street party between 1pm and 8pm
- Chelsea Road in Southsea will hold a street party between 12pm and 8pm
- Havelock Community Centre on Fawcett Road in Southsea will be hosting a street party between 1pm and 5pm
- Widley Road in Stamshaw will host a street party between 12pm and 5pm
Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island street parties
Saturday, May 6
- Highfield Avenue in Waterlooville will host a street party between 5pm and 10pm
- Longfield Road in Emsworth will host a street party between 4pm and 10pm
- Mitchell Road in Bedhampton will hold a street party between 12pm and 10pm
- A street party will take place on Monkwood Close in Leigh Park between 8am and 9pm
- Spindle Close in Denvilles will host a street party between 10am and 5.30pm
- A street party will take place at Towers Garden in Langstone between 3pm and 7.30pm
Sunday, May 7
- Tavistock Gardens and Luard Court in Warblington will be hosting a street party between 11am and 6pm with games, activities and competitions for all to enjoy
- Almond Close in Havant will host a street party between 11.30am and 5pm
- Blackthorn Drive in Hayling Island will hold a street party between 12pm and 5pm
- Bosmere Road in Hayling Island will hold a street party between 12pm and 6pm
- Chaplins Avenue in Waterlooville will host a street party between 12pm and 10pm
- A street party will take place on Fairmead Walk in Waterlooville between 11am and 5pm
- Fortunes Way in Havant will host a street party between 11am and 7pm
- A street party will take place on Hawkewood Avenue in Waterlooville between 12pm and 7pm
- Hillmead Gardens in Havant will host a street party between 1pm - 8pm
- Hunters Ride in Waterlooville will hold a street party between 11am and 9pm
- Langstone High Street will host a street party between 12pm and 8pm
- A street party will take place on Lymbourn Road, Havant, between 10am and midnight
- Montgomery Road in Warblington will host a street party between 2pm and 7pm
- Record Road in Emsworth will hold a street party between 12pm and 9pm
- Rowan Avenue in Waterlooville will host a street party between 10am and 6pm
- A street party will take place on Sandyfield Crescent in Waterlooville between 1pm and 8pm
- Southbrook Road in Havant will hold a street party between 1pm and 6pm
- St Catherines Road in Hayling Island will host a street party between 10am and 10pm
Monday, May 8
- Fifth Avenue in Havant will hold a street party between 11am and 3pm
Gosport street parties
Saturday, May 6
- C2U will be hosting a street party at 137a Gosport High Street with a time tbc
Sunday, May 7
- Selsey Avenue will be holding a street party between 11am-7pm with The Mayor of Gosport, the Town Crier and the Pearly King and Queen in attendance
Fareham street parties
Sunday, May 7
- Green Road in Stubbington will host a street party for the King’s coronation from 2pm onwards
This article will be updated when more events are announced. If you would like your event added to the list, please email [email protected]