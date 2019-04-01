APRIL is set to get off to a damp and chilly start according to the latest forecast.

Portsmouth basked in warm temperatures and sunshine throughout the final week of March but the Met Office is predicting more unsettled weather over the coming days.

April showers are being forecast for the coming days

After highs in the mid-teens last week, temperatures are set to plunge to near freezing from tomorrow.

While heavy rain is also being predicted and more overcast conditions are set to come throughout the week.

Here’s what the latest forecast is predicting:

Portsmouth

Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 7C

Tuesday – Heavy rain – highs of 9C, lows of 3C

Wednesday – Light rain showers – highs of 9C, lows of 2C

Thursday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 6C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C

Sunday – cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 5C

Gosport

Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 7C

Tuesday – Light rain – highs of 10C, lows of 3C

Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 9C, lows of 4C

Thursday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 6C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 7C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 7C

Sunday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 5C

Havant

Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 6C

Tuesday – Light rain – highs of 9C, lows of 2C

Wednesday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 3C

Thursday – Light rain – highs of 8C, lows of 6C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C

Sunday – cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 5C

Fareham

Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 6C

Tuesday – Heavy rain – highs of 9C, lows of 2C

Wednesday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 3C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 8C, lows of 5C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C

Sunday – cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 5C

Waterlooville

Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 5C

Tuesday – Heavy rain – highs of 9C, lows of 2C

Wednesday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 2C

Thursday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 4C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 5C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C

Sunday – cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 4C

Hayling Island

Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 5C

Tuesday – Heavy rain – highs of 9C, lows of 3C

Wednesday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 3C

Thursday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 6C

Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 7C

Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 7C

Sunday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 5C

Across the country there is chance of snow, the Met Office has warned.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said some places will see frost at night, while mountainous areas of Scotland may see snow.

‘It's really a week of April showers, a mix of rain and some snow on the high ground and some hail,’ he said.

‘It's going to be a very different week to the week just gone.’

Mr Snell said remote areas of Scotland and Wales could see temperatures fall to as low as minus 5C at night, while temperatures in other areas will hover around freezing.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be around 10-12C in the south and around 8-9C in the north