APRIL is set to get off to a damp and chilly start according to the latest forecast.
Portsmouth basked in warm temperatures and sunshine throughout the final week of March but the Met Office is predicting more unsettled weather over the coming days.
After highs in the mid-teens last week, temperatures are set to plunge to near freezing from tomorrow.
While heavy rain is also being predicted and more overcast conditions are set to come throughout the week.
Here’s what the latest forecast is predicting:
Portsmouth
Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 7C
Tuesday – Heavy rain – highs of 9C, lows of 3C
Wednesday – Light rain showers – highs of 9C, lows of 2C
Thursday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 6C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C
Sunday – cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 5C
Gosport
Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 7C
Tuesday – Light rain – highs of 10C, lows of 3C
Wednesday – Cloudy – highs of 9C, lows of 4C
Thursday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 6C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 7C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 7C
Sunday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 5C
Havant
Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 6C
Tuesday – Light rain – highs of 9C, lows of 2C
Wednesday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 3C
Thursday – Light rain – highs of 8C, lows of 6C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C
Sunday – cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 5C
Fareham
Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 6C
Tuesday – Heavy rain – highs of 9C, lows of 2C
Wednesday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 3C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 8C, lows of 5C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C
Sunday – cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 5C
Waterlooville
Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 5C
Tuesday – Heavy rain – highs of 9C, lows of 2C
Wednesday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 2C
Thursday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 4C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 5C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C
Sunday – cloudy – highs of 12C, lows of 4C
Hayling Island
Monday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 5C
Tuesday – Heavy rain – highs of 9C, lows of 3C
Wednesday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 3C
Thursday – Light rain showers – highs of 8C, lows of 6C
Friday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 7C
Saturday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 7C
Sunday – cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 5C
Across the country there is chance of snow, the Met Office has warned.
Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said some places will see frost at night, while mountainous areas of Scotland may see snow.
‘It's really a week of April showers, a mix of rain and some snow on the high ground and some hail,’ he said.
‘It's going to be a very different week to the week just gone.’
Mr Snell said remote areas of Scotland and Wales could see temperatures fall to as low as minus 5C at night, while temperatures in other areas will hover around freezing.
Daytime temperatures are expected to be around 10-12C in the south and around 8-9C in the north