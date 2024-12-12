Portsmouth weather Christmas Day: First BBC forecast dashes any hopes of a White Christmas

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:03 BST

The first BBC Christmas Day weather forecast has been released - and it seems to dash any hopes of a White Christmas in Hampshire.

The forecast for December 25 is for a day of light cloud and a moderate breeze, with the chance of some rain in the morning.

Temperatures in Portsmouth are expected to peak at 9 degrees, with it expected to be slightly colder further inland.

