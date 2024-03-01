Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast as heavy rain hits Portsmouth and Hampshire
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Friday, March 1 which is set to last until 3pm. However further rain is scheduled for later in the day and into the night.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move north and east on Friday. 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is likely widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations. With much of the rain falling in 3 hours some travel disruption is probable. Some snow is also likely to affect some higher routes and communities for a brief time."
Travel delays are expected and the Met Office recommend for commuters to plan their journeys ahead of time by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables. If required be prepared to amend your travel plans.
Portsmouth hour by hour forecast:
10am: 6C with a 60% chance of precipitation
11am: 6C with a 10% chance of precipitation
12pm: 7C with a 30% chance of precipitation
1pm: 7C with a 20% chance of precipitation
2pm: 6C with a 60% chance of precipitation
3pm: 5C with a 80% chance of precipitation
4pm: 5C with a 70% chance of precipitation
5pm: 5C with a 60% chance of precipitation
6pm: 6C with a 40% chance of precipitation
7pm: 6C with a 40% chance of precipitation
8pm: 5C with a 50% chance of precipitation
9pm: 6C with a 60% chance of precipitation
10pm: 6C with a 60% chance of precipitation
11pm: 5C with a 80% chance of precipitation