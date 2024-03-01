News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast as heavy rain hits Portsmouth and Hampshire

Portsmouth is set for another day of heavy rain with a yellow weather warning in place for much of the day.
By Joe Williams
Published 1st Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Friday, March 1 which is set to last until 3pm. However further rain is scheduled for later in the day and into the night.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move north and east on Friday. 10 to 15 mm of rainfall is likely widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations. With much of the rain falling in 3 hours some travel disruption is probable. Some snow is also likely to affect some higher routes and communities for a brief time."

Travel delays are expected and the Met Office recommend for commuters to plan their journeys ahead of time by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables. If required be prepared to amend your travel plans.

Wet weather is expected in Portsmouth throughout the day with much of Hampshire also affected.Wet weather is expected in Portsmouth throughout the day with much of Hampshire also affected.
Portsmouth hour by hour forecast:

10am: 6C with a 60% chance of precipitation

11am: 6C with a 10% chance of precipitation

12pm: 7C with a 30% chance of precipitation

1pm: 7C with a 20% chance of precipitation

2pm: 6C with a 60% chance of precipitation

3pm: 5C with a 80% chance of precipitation

4pm: 5C with a 70% chance of precipitation

5pm: 5C with a 60% chance of precipitation

6pm: 6C with a 40% chance of precipitation

7pm: 6C with a 40% chance of precipitation

8pm: 5C with a 50% chance of precipitation

9pm: 6C with a 60% chance of precipitation

10pm: 6C with a 60% chance of precipitation

11pm: 5C with a 80% chance of precipitation

