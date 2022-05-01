Portsmouth weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain set to put damper on May bank holiday weekend

HEAVY rain is set to fall across the city in the coming hours.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 11:38 am

Portsmouth will begin May with a downpour after a sunny end to April.

It comes as many people are making the most of the bank holiday weekend.

Read More

Read More
These four primary and secondary schools are the most overcrowded in Portsmouth

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Heavy rain is set to hit Portsmouth

The Met Office has issued an hour-by-hour forecast for the city through the rest of the day.

Here is when the rain will be heaviest in Portsmouth:

SEE ALSO: 26 celebrities who went to school in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Sunday, May 1

Noon – light rain – 11C

1pm – heavy rain – 10C

2pm – light rain – 10C

3pm – light rain – 10C

4pm – light rain – 10C

5pm – light rain – 10C

6pm – light rain – 10C

7pm – light rain – 10C

8pm – light rain – 10C

9pm – light rain – 10C

10pm – overcast – 10C

11pm – overcast – 10C

Has the rain caused you to change plans this weekend? Let us know.

PortsmouthHeavy rainHampshireMet Office