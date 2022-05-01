Portsmouth will begin May with a downpour after a sunny end to April.
It comes as many people are making the most of the bank holiday weekend.
The Met Office has issued an hour-by-hour forecast for the city through the rest of the day.
Here is when the rain will be heaviest in Portsmouth:
Sunday, May 1
Noon – light rain – 11C
1pm – heavy rain – 10C
2pm – light rain – 10C
3pm – light rain – 10C
4pm – light rain – 10C
5pm – light rain – 10C
6pm – light rain – 10C
7pm – light rain – 10C
8pm – light rain – 10C
9pm – light rain – 10C
10pm – overcast – 10C
11pm – overcast – 10C
