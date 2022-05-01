Portsmouth will begin May with a downpour after a sunny end to April.

It comes as many people are making the most of the bank holiday weekend.

Heavy rain is set to hit Portsmouth

The Met Office has issued an hour-by-hour forecast for the city through the rest of the day.

Here is when the rain will be heaviest in Portsmouth:

Sunday, May 1

Noon – light rain – 11C

1pm – heavy rain – 10C

2pm – light rain – 10C

3pm – light rain – 10C

4pm – light rain – 10C

5pm – light rain – 10C

6pm – light rain – 10C

7pm – light rain – 10C

8pm – light rain – 10C

9pm – light rain – 10C

10pm – overcast – 10C

11pm – overcast – 10C